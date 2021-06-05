Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

21 things every Cambridge United fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Cambridge United are preparing for life in League One after winning promotion from League Two this season.

The U’s finished second in League Two this term, narrowly missing out on the title to Cheltenham Town.

Cambridge enjoyed a magnificent campaign nonetheless, and they will now be looking forward to life in English football’s third tier.

Can you get 21 out of 21 on this Cambridge quiz? Have a go and leave your score in the comments below!

1 of 21

What is the capacity of the Abbey Stadium?


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 21 things every Cambridge United fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: