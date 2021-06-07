Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol Rovers

21 things every Bristol Rovers fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

Published

4 mins ago

on

Expectation is high ahead of Joey Barton’s first full season at Bristol Rovers, with the Gas hoping to bounce straight back up to League One at the first time of asking. 

The 2020/21 campaign was hugely disappointing but supporters will be hoping that next term brings an upturn in fortunes, particularly as fans will hopefully be back at the Memorial Stadium.

We’ve put together a quiz to test your mettle and one that includes 21 things every Bristol Rovers fan should know about their club…

1 of 21

1. What year was the club founded?


