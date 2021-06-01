Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

21 things every Bristol City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

Published

2 mins ago

on

Bristol City are gearing up for a busy old summer.

After finishing last term in 19th position there’s plenty of room for improvement as Nigel Pearson tries to get his team whipped into the shape for the new season.

One key motivator is the likely return of supporters to Ashton Gate.

Fans have missed out on seeing their side for over a year but should be back in attendance for the start of the new season.

Bristol City’s supporters live and breathe the Robins, but can they get all 21 of these questions correct? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 21

What year were Bristol City formed?


North East-based EFL writer and aspiring author

ScoopDragon Football News Network

