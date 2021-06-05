Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bolton Wanderers

21 things every Bolton Wanderers fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

Bolton Wanderers’ supporters haven’t had much to cheer in recent seasons, in what has been a tough period of time both on and off the pitch since being relegated from the Premier League. 

But the Trotters are on the right path back towards the top flight, having won promotion into League One under the management of Ian Evatt.

Do you know these 21 things about Bolton Wanderers though? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

In what year were Bolton Wanderers founded?


