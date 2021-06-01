The 2020/21 season will certainly go down as a memorable one for those involved with Blackpool FC.

Promotion via the League One play-offs has ended a six-year wait for Championship football, and the Seasiders will surely be relishing another shot at the second-tier.

Here though, we want to find out just how much you really know about the club from Bloomfield Road.

In order to do that, we’ve given you 21 questions about Blackpool past and present to see just how closely you have been paying attention to the club over the years.

21 things every Blackpool fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 In what year were Blackpool formed? 1887 1889 1891 1893