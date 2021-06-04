21 things every AFC Wimbledon fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

AFC Wimbledon will be looking to build further under the guidance of Mark Robinson and his staff next season after the Dons secured their Sky Bet League One status for another year during the campaign just gone.

Here, we have devised a 21 question quiz which is designed to put even the most ardent of Wimbledon fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and comment what you score overall! Best of luck!

1 of 21 What year did the club reform? 2000 2001 2002 2003