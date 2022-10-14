£21.6m: How does Blackpool’s squad market value compare to other Championship clubs?

Despite being tipped to struggle by many last year following their promotion from League One, Blackpool were able to comfortably consolidate themselves in the Championship under Neil Critchley’s guidance.

The Seasiders were led to a 16th-placed finish by the former Liverpool under-23’s manager, but then he left them high and dry over the summer by departing to take up a coaching role at Aston Villa under Steven Gerrard.

Enter Michael Appleton who arrived at Bloomfield Road for his second stint as boss of the Tangerines, and an inconsistent start to the 2022-23 campaign sees them sitting in 19th spot after 13 matches.

There has been plenty of recruitment done though over the summer to try and improve the squad, with Premier League loanees such as Charlie Patino and Ian Poveda brought in and permanent additions like Dominic Thompson and Callum Wright have also arrived.

Blackpool did see one major name depart though and that was Josh Bowler, who headed to Nottingham Forest on transfer deadline day for a seven-figure fee after a very protracted transfer saga.

His departure would not have helped Blackpool’s squad transfer value, but where does it stack up compared to the rest of the Championship?

Well, Transfermarkt have the Seasiders’ squad value at £21.6 million, with the top rated player being Liverpool loanee Rhys Williams – presumably due to his Premier League and European experience with the Reds.

Unsurprisingly, all four other loanees in Patino, Poveda, Fiorini and Corbeanu come next, with the highest valued permanent player being striker Jerry Yates at £1.08 million, level with Marvin Ekpiteta at the same price.

Compared to the rest of the division though, Blackpool sit in a lowly 22nd place.

Just Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United sit below the Lancashire outfit, with respective transfer values of £16.83 million and £14.31 million, and looking above Blackpool they are a few million off 21st-placed Luton Town with a value of £25.74 million.

Blackpool’s value is almost five times below that of Watford’s, whose squad value is a massive £101.03 million – and then there is big gaps back to Norwich City and then Sheffield United.

It shows that Blackpool are perhaps punching above their weight a bit when it comes to competing in mid-table and beyond in the Championship, and they are reliant on the help of the Premier League big guns to be trusted in developing their youngsters.