‘£20m is a bit excessive’ – Fulham register transfer interest in Championship player: The verdict

Jonathan Woodgate’s Middlesbrough are prepared to sell centre-back Dael Fry this summer for around £20m, as per 90Min.

Fulham are one of the sides keen on a move for the talented English defender, with the 22-year-old one of Boro’s standout stars this campaign.

But would Fry be a wise addition for Scott Parker’s Fulham? Is he worth that much?

Jacob Potter

He’s not worth £20m in my eyes.

Fry is a young English talent, but certainly hasn’t done enough to justify any club paying that price for him in the summer.

Fulham don’t exactly need another central defender as they’ve got Michael Hector now who has been brilliant since arriving at Craven Cottage.

It would be wasted money in the Championship as well, especially given the current circumstances off-the-field.

If Fulham win promotion then he’d be a good addition in terms of squad depth, but I wouldn’t be paying anywhere near that much for him.

George Dagless

It would be a decent signing I think.

Michael Hector has been brilliant this season for Fulham and so I don’t see Fry getting ahead of him.

However, as well liked as Tim Ream is, I do think Fry could be an upgrade on him.

He’s got great potential and is a good passer out from the back – something Fulham and Scott Parker will like given their playing style.

I’d say £20m is a bit steep given financial conditions at the moment but, if they could knock £5m off or so it’s a great buy potentially.

George Harbey

I think that £20m is a bit excessive as I believe that that money could be spent elsewhere to be honest.

Fulham already have a plethora of talented central defenders at the club including the likes of Tim Ream, Alfie Mawson and Michael Hector, so you could argue that they are overly congested in that area of the pitch.

Fry is undoubtedly a really talented, up and coming, ball-playing defender with plenty of years ahead of him left to grow and develop as a player.

You’d be paying for his potential, but Fulham have spent big on players in the past and need to recruit in areas which need focusing upon.