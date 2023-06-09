This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Newcastle United are interested in signing Southampton defender Tino Livramento this summer, according to an exclusive from NUFC Blog.

The report states that the Magpies have made contact with the defender’s representatives over a possible summer move.

The 20-year-old missed the whole of the 2022/23 season apart from the final two games, after suffering an ACL injury in April 2022.

Southampton’s relegation has seen a number of their players be linked with a possible move away in this summer transfer window.

How much would Tino Livramento cost Newcastle United?

We asked three of the writers at FLW for their thoughts on Newcastle’s interest in Livramento and what Southampton should be looking for if they decide to sell.

Adam Jones

Considering he has been out for such a long time, signing Livramento would be a risk for the Magpies, but you feel it's one they could probably afford to take.

And this is the type of addition they should be looking to make - because someone will need to come in and be a long-term successor for Kieran Trippier at some point.

If Livramento can come in, settle in well and actively challenge the England international for a starting spot, this will be a worthwhile signing.

At 20, the Southampton man could be Newcastle's starting right-back for a long time and there could be a chance to do a double or triple deal if the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia are also of interest.

It's difficult to judge how much he's worth considering his injury - but the Saints will surely want north of £20m considering his age and ability.

The fact his contract doesn't run out until 2026 will also raise his price tag.

Brett Worthington

This is a signing that could potentially excite many Newcastle fans.

Of course, Livramento’s time on the sidelines will mean he is a risky signing for the club at this moment in time.

But when you consider how well he performed in the 2021/22 season on loan at Southampton, he had many people talking. Newcastle’s interest is probably from that season, and they will be hoping that once back to full fitness, signing Livramento would be a strong addition.

It is unclear how much Southampton would be looking for, as ideally, they would want to keep the 20-year-old at the club. But, with his contract running to 2026 and considering his age, Southampton may be looking for something like £20-£25 million this summer.

Tino Livramento could be on his way out of Southampton

Declan Harte

Livramento was an exciting prospect at Southampton who suffered a horrific injury that cost him a season of his career.

The full back would be a good option at Newcastle, especially with Kieran Trippier turning 33 in the opening weeks of the season.

The defender is unlikely to be able to carry the physical load of a full season that includes European football, so bringing in reinforcements makes a lot of sense.

Livramento could also be available at a cut-price due to his injuries and Southampton’s relegation.

There will be some concern over whether he will still be able to play at the same level as before, but if he can then this is a very smart move from the Magpies.