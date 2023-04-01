Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic is attracting Premier League attention, with Aston Villa, Leicester City, Newcastle United, and Wolves all keen, which has caught the attention of the Blades fans.

Football League World exclusively revealed yesterday that the centre-back, who only joined from Malmo in the summer, could be on the move this summer.

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that the Blades will face a battle to keep hold of the 24-year-old and even promotion to the Premier League may not be enough to ensure he stays at Bramall Lane.

FLW understands Villa, Leicester, Newcastle, and Wolves are all keen on Ahmedhodzic, who is under contract until the summer of 2026.

As per Transfermarkt, Malmo will be due 13% of any fee above the €4.5 million (£3.9m) that they paid for him.

Ahmedhodzic has established himself as a key player in Paul Heckingbottom's side and a firm fan favourite this season.

As such, reports of a potential summer exit have proven a talking point among fans on Twitter.

