Highlights Norwich City's Gabriel Sara is one of the best midfielders in the Championship, with impressive stats of five goals and nine assists this season.

If Norwich fail to secure promotion, there is a possibility that Sara could leave the club, with potential interest from other teams.

Norwich holds significant power over any offers for Sara, as he still has two years left on his contract.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are a club that bear great expectations whenever they find themselves in the Championship.

In recent years, the Canaries have become the perennial 'yo-yo' club alongside Fulham, who for some stage were viewed as a side with excessive quality when it came to performances in the second tier, but weren't capable of sustaining a regular place among the 20 clubs in the Premier League.

After a dismal first season back at this level, which ended in a 13th-place finish, Norwich have once again shown their inconsistencies under the management of David Wagner, which led to speculation regarding the German's future at Carrow Road earlier in the season.

Despite that, they still find themselves with a great chance of finishing in the play-offs come May 4th.

Norwich City fan pundit issues Gabriel Sara verdict

Whilst Jonathan Rowe has so often stolen the limelight off his teammates this season amid links to Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, the Canaries have one of the best midfielders in the division among their ranks.

Gabriel Sara joined from São Paulo in July 2022 for a fee in excess of £10m, as per the Athletic.

Since then, he's been Dean Smith and Wagner's orchestrator in Norfolk, which was proven by a tally of seven goals and four assists throughout his first season, subsequently taking home the club's Player of the Season award.

Such numbers have only inflated this season, and there are still just under three months of the regular season left to play.

Gabriel Sara - 23/24 Championship Stats Total Matches Played 31 Goals 5 Assists 9 Big Chances Created 12 Passing Accuracy per Game (%) 85 Key Passes per Game 2.7 Tackles per Game 2.0 Balls Recovered per Game 5.0 Ground Duels won per Game 3.7 Dribbled Past per Game 1.5 Average Rating 7.58 All stats as per SofaScore (Correct as of February 13th 2024)

Here at Football League World, we quizzed our Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes, about whether he sees the 24-year-old remaining in Norfolk if Norwich miss out on promotion.

"If Norwich aren't promoted this season, I could see him leaving," he began. "I think he's obviously better than mid-table Championship level, and he definitely will get a few offers, so that could happen."

"I think he does like playing for Norwich and he's started to fit in really well with the squad, so maybe he wouldn't," Downes continued.

"But, for his career, I think it would be a good idea. However, I wouldn't be accepting any less than £20m. We bought him for £10-£12m, so if we could get £20m minimum, then I'd reluctantly accept it.

He concluded: "Obviously, I don't really want him to leave, we'd obviously have to replace him, which wouldn't be easy at all."

Gabriel Sara's immediate future

It was revealed last summer by Brazilian news outlet Globo Esporte that Spanish giants Atlético Madrid were continuously keeping tabs on Sara's performances after being Norwich's most consistent performer by some distance last season.

His former club will also be monitoring developments surrounding the central midfielder's immediate future, as the aforementioned report states that they inserted a sell-on clause into the deal which saw him move to Carrow Road.

Last March, it was also reported by the Sunday Mirror that West Ham United and RB Leipzig were showing a keen interest in Sara ahead of the summer window, when nothing materialised.

However, given the fact his performances have reached profound levels this season, it wouldn't come as a major shock to see such interest re-circulate in the coming months.

With still two years left to run on his contract, the Norwich hierarchy hold significant power regarding any offers which come their way.

Coming up for Norwich City

Sara previously held the stance that this side were capable of regaining their Premier League status, in an interview with Brazilian outlet Lance.

"Unfortunately, we missed out on the Premier League last season, but I think we’ve got a great chance of making it this year," he said.

They continue their hunt for the top six with consecutive home games against Watford and Cardiff City.