‘£20m as a benchmark’ – Viktor Gyokeres’ price tag at Coventry City if January interest emerges?

Viktor Gyokeres is undoubtedly an early contender for Player of the Season in the Championship after a superb start to the season for Coventry City.

The Sky Blues have hit the ground running this term, and currently lie third and only three points off table-toppers AFC Bournemouth.

Mark Robins’ men have won each of their first six home games, and Gyokeres has been an integral player for them so far.

The 23-year-old has scored nine goals in 11 Championship matches so far, netting four goals in his last three games.

Gyokeres added to his tally with a brace in the 4-1 home win over Fulham at the weekend, going into the international break with Sweden in exceptional form.

Yesterday on FLW TV, we identified six players who we believe could leave the EFL for the Premier League in January – our man Marcus Ally identified Gyokeres as a player who could attract interest.

Gyokeres penned a three-year deal at Coventry in the summer, but if interest does arrive in the striker in January, what sort of price tag should the club slap on him?

Marcus said: “It’s a tricky one. I think the length of the contract puts them in a great position.

“You know the disposable income Premier League clubs compared to teams in the Championship. If he continues this form, Coventry could ask for silly money, really.

“I’d be putting in £20m as a benchmark, maybe that’s where you start.

“Obviously, COVID has hit the pursestrings of some clubs a little bit. Championship clubs may be a little more desperate to get the money coming in.

“But I think £20m should be the minimum starting point – you could even push to £30m.

“It all depends on what happens in-between now and January. If Coventry are still in third position or in and around the play-off places, they should definitely be able to keep him, at least until the end of the season.”

