Highlights QPR's recent form under Marti Cifuentes has given them hope of avoiding relegation from the Championship.

Ilias Chair has been an important player for QPR and recently contributed to their crucial win against Preston North End.

Chair's potential call-up to the Morocco squad for the Africa Cup of Nations could deter clubs from pursuing a transfer in January, benefitting QPR in the long run.

Under Marti Cifuentes, it looks as though QPR have at least given themselves some hope of avoiding relegation from the Championship to League One this season.

Since the appointment of the Spaniard at the end of October, the R's have won two and drawn two of their five league games.

As a result, the club have now amassed the same number of points (eight) in five league games under Cifuentes, as they had in the 14 games prior to that since the start of the campaign, under Gareth Ainsworth.

Consequently, while they remain in the relegation zone as things stand, it appears QPR are far from down and out in their battle to retain their Championship status, and one player who could play a part in that, is Ilias Chair.

Prior to this season, the attacker had hit double figures for direct goal involvements in each of his four full Championship campaigns with QPR.

The 26-year-old then once again demonstrated his importance to this side on Friday night, coming off the bench at half-time, to tee up the two goals for QPR that saw them secure a big 2-0 win away at Preston North End.

Ilias Chair Championship record for QPR - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 18 1 4 2022/23 40 5 9 2021/22 39 9 5 2020/21 45 8 4 2019/20 41 4 6 2018/19 4 0 1 2017/18 4 1 1 As of 5th December 2023

However, while that sort of impact will have been a relief to see for those of an R's persuasion, there will be some around the club who will have some concern, about Chair's schedule for the next few months.

Why could QPR find themselves without Chair for a period this season?

As a result of his exploits for the Hoops, Chair has become part of the senior international setup with Morocco in recent times.

The winger has already won 13 senior international caps for the North African nation, and was part of their squad for the World Cup last year.

Next month will see Morocco return to major international competition, when they compete in the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast.

Given they made history in the World Cup last year, when they became the first African country to reach the semi-finals of the global showpiece, they will no doubt be among the favourites to go far in their continental competition.

Consequently, with the tournament set to run from the 13th January until the 11th February next year, another call-up for Chair would see Cifuentes unable to call on him at Loftus Road for some time.

Indeed, if Morocco were to make it all the way to the final with Chair, the attacker could miss up to six league games for the R's, depending on how soon after he is able to return.

That would of course, be something of a blow for that period, although in the grand scheme of the season as a whole, it could also do QPR, one particular favour.

How could an Africa Cup of Nations call-up for Chair help QPR?

Back in the summer transfer window, Chair certainly did not seem to be short of transfer interest from elsewhere.

Both Leicester City and Leeds United were linked with a move for the 26-year-old, and with no deal materialising at that point, they may have ordinarily been tempted to revisit such a deal in January.

However, the fact that Chair could be away for a period with Morocco at The Africa Cup of Nations, could arguably change that.

If the attacker is to make that squad, then it would mean that any club investing in him, would have to wait some time before they would actually be able to benefit from his services, particularly if he goes far in that tournament.

Indeed, there is of course also a risk that such an absence could be extended further, were he to pick up an injury while competing in the tournament, that could then prevent him from playing a part for any club willing to spend on him in January, for even longer.

Beyond that, if he is called up to the Morocco squad for the tournament, Chair will be linking up with his international teammates relatively early in the window.

That could therefore reduce the time there is to get a deal done for him next month, given the logistical difficulties there would be in getting him back and forth from the Ivory Coast in the period between the event starting, and the window closing midway through the tournament.

All of that could mean that rather than negotiate all those hurdles, clubs may be tempted to wait until the summer to make their move, given the Morocco international would then be into the final year of his contract at Loftus Road, and therefore potentially available for a cheaper fee.

Should that happen, it would ensure that QPR are able to retain the services of Chair for the remainder of the campaign, which given his influence and ability, could be a major boost for their hopes of avoiding relegation, particularly if he is returning on a high from a successful spell out in the Ivory Coast.

With all that in mind, it could be suggested that in some cases, the Africa Cup of Nations that could rob QPR of their key man for a number of weeks in the near future, could yet end up doing the club a favour, as they look to ensure they keep their place in the Championship for next season.