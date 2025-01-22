It comes as no surprise that Derby County’s Eiran Cashin is attracting interest from the Premier League in this January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has progressed to become a vital part of Paul Warne’s Rams side and after a string of impressive performances in the early part of this season, it really was a matter of time before top-flight clubs came calling.

The Rams may face a battle to keep their prized asset away from Brighton and Hove Albion until the end of the month. The Seagulls have already had two bids rejected for the centre back (according to John Percy). Percy has also stated that Cashin is absolutely not for sale this January, but with the window nearing its close, it's unlikely Brighton's interest will wane.

For Derby, keeping Cashin is crucial to their Championship survival hopes, and they must lean on the fact that he only recently signed a new contract with the club in 2024.

Cashin is vital to Derby’s survival hopes

Cashin has continued his excellent form from last season into this campaign and, following Derby’s promotion, looks every bit a seasoned Championship defender.

The academy product’s progression over the last few years will have delighted everyone at Derby, and at just 23, it’s clear that Cashin has a huge future ahead of him, even if that ultimately comes away from Pride Park.

At present, he is a key figure in the Derby side that look like facing a battle against an immediate return to the third tier, with the Rams having lost five games in a row in the league.

It goes without saying that the Nottinghamshire-born centre half is vital to any hopes Derby have of staying in the Championship.

Eiran Cashin Championship Stats 24/25 (As per Fotmob) Apps 20 Minutes 1698 Goals 1 Tackles Won % 64.6% Duels Won % 66% Aerial Duels Won % 68.8% Interceptions 42 Recoveries 111

Cashin has had a period out on the sidelines of late and Derby will need him back playing regular minutes as soon as possible, as they are yet to keep a clean sheet this season without him in the team.

When you consider the fact that Warne’s men have badly struggled for goals (only six Championship sides have scored less than the Rams so far), any hopes of avoiding relegation will have to be built on their defence first and foremost.

Although selling Cashin this January would provide a hugely beneficial payday, it would be too much of a gamble to part ways with a man who is widely thought of as one of their most important players.

Even if Derby ultimately decide to take the money and reluctantly hand Cashin over to Brighton, they should do so in the summer, rather than this month.

Cashin’s recent contract extension could be crucial

There is at least one potentially key factor in this situation that gives Derby reason to be optimistic of keeping hold of Cashin for the immediate future.

The centre back signed a new extended deal with the club in February 2024 which, in theory, keeps him at the club until the end of the 2026/27 season.

This gives Derby a significant amount of time before they have to worry about the possibility of Cashin departing the club on a free transfer.

With that in mind, Derby are currently in a relatively strong position as, if Cashin leaves the club, he will do so on their terms.

Therefore, you would imagine it is highly unlikely Cashin will leave this January, unless Brighton increase their offer significantly, to the point where it would be foolish for the Rams to refuse.

The only realistic way that situation could change is if Cashin was to push for the move. However, given that he’s at his boyhood club, you would also imagine that to be very unlikely, especially in the middle of the season and with Derby facing a pivotal few months ahead of them.