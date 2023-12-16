Highlights Journalist suggests Southampton should bring Danny Ings back to St Mary's for a promotion push in January.

Southampton's current strikers have struggled with injuries and contract issues, leaving them in need of goal-scoring threat.

Ings could benefit from regular starts and provide the much-needed firepower for Southampton in their bid for promotion.

With West Ham United striker Danny Ings struggling for game time this season, the ex-Southampton man has been linked with a return to his former club.

Journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT Ings may become available in January and suggested that the South Coast club should be looking to bring him back to St Mary's after a disappointing start to the season with West Ham.

Ings has yet to score a goal this season for the Hammers but would be an incredible coup for a Championship side as Russell Martin looks to take the Saints to the Premier League.

The striker is from nearby Winchester and had a spell with the Saints' academy as a child before enjoying three successful seasons with the club whilst they were in the Premier League.

At 31, there is still plenty of life left in Ings yet, and he would be a great addition to a Championship side.

Southampton's striker woes

The Saints forked out £10 million to bring Ross Stewart to St Mary's on deadline day, according to Hampshire Live, but the former Sunderland man has played just 17 minutes of football for the club after suffering from injuries.

It's been an unfortunate move for the Scottish international so far and the Saints will be hoping for better injury luck during the second half of the season.

There are also questions marks over fellow Scottish international Che Adams. Adams is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to sign a new deal with the club. With this in mind, the club may look to move him on in January to avoid losing him on a free next summer if he doesn't sign a new deal and Wolves are reportedly among the teams interested.

At the moment, the Saints are relying on Adam Armstrong for their goals but are the lowest scorers out of the top four. Armstrong has done a good job, scoring 12 league goals so far, but Southampton can't rely on one man all season.

Danny Ings would solve Southampton's striker problem

The West Ham striker still has 18 months left on his deal at the London Stadium, but after only making nine Premier League appearances this season, he may be looking to get regular first-team football under his belt during the second-half of the season.

He's made just one league start this season, so it's obvious he's not high in David Moyes' striker pecking order and perhaps the Scottish manager will be willing to let Ings leave on a short-term loan in January.

Ings is yet to score a goal this season, but this shouldn't put the Saints off in the slightest. The England international managed to get into double figures across all competitions last season for Aston Villa and West Ham and could still be a prolific goalscorer if given the opportunity.

With most of Ings' appearances this season coming as brief cameos towards the end of the game, it's not too surprising that he's struggled to find the back of the net. Southampton would be able to offer the striker regular starts and there's no doubt that, with the step down into the Championship, he'd soon start to find the back of the net.

This is a move that would suit all parties, and give the Saints some much-needed goal-scoring threat which they've desperately lacked, Armstrong aside.

Danny Ings' record as a Southampton player - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2018/19 25 8 2 2019/20 42 25 3 2020/21 33 13 4

At Ings' age, he won't want to play second fiddle and warm the bench week-in-week-out. Perhaps a move to a club where he would play a big role in battling for promotion would appeal to him.

One thing's for certain, if Southampton were to bring Ings to St Mary's, it would be a huge boost in their bid for promotion.