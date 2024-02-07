Wigan Athletic have had a very good season far considering the circumstances.

The Latics were given an eight point deduction at the start of the season after failing to pay their players on time at the end of the last campaign.

This put Wigan at a disadvantage straight away - but manager Shaun Maloney has done a brilliant job and currently has his side comfortable in mid-table in League One.

Wigan were also initially under a transfer embargo, limiting the signings and the contracts they could make.

However, in the end, Wigan managed to give some of their best young players new contracts ahead of the season - one of those being Thelo Aasgaard.

Aasgaard has arguably been Wigan’s best player this season

Aasgaard is a product of Wigan’s academy, having been at the club since 2016 after previously spending time with Liverpool in his youth.

He has been a regular for Wigan’s first team since the age of 18, with Wigan’s financial issues and being put in administration being a key factor behind his regular first team minutes.

He would go on to make 35 appearances in all competitions in his first season, and has been a regular ever since.

The Norwegian signed his first professional deal at the DW Stadium in January 2021. He then signed another contract running until 2026 in December 2021, off the back of a good start to the 21/22 campaign.

Now after a few seasons playing at first team level, Aasgaard is now showing his quality in League One that many have seen coming for a while.

His performances in recent weeks in particular have caught the attention.

In his last four league games for the Latics, he has scored four times and assisted another goal, with Wigan winning three of those four games (including one away at high-flying Peterborough United).

His recent goals bring him up to six goals and two assists so far this season in 19 League One games, already making this season his personal best for goal contributions.

Thelo Aasgaard League One 23/24 stats (as of 06/02/24, as per FotMob) Appearances 19 Goals 6 Assists 2 Expected goals (xG0 2.89 Non-penalty xG 2.89 Shots 35 Shots on target 17 Pass accuracy 81.4% Chances created 15

Summer deal for Aasgaard is a masterstroke by Wigan

In light of Aasgaard’s form, Wigan’s decision to give him a new contract in the summer is looking like some great business from the club.

He already had a long deal which would have kept him at the club until 2026, but to sign him to a new deal until 2028 puts Wigan in a great position.

With Aasgaard playing the way he is, teams from higher up the footballing pyramid will be keen on taking Aasgaard in. He already has shown his quality in the third tier and is only 21 years of age, so will only get better and better.

Having his contract until 2028 means Wigan can now command a much higher fee than they could have done before, which means if Aasgaard does leave in the future, he could be making the club a fortune.

Considering Wigan‘s recent financial problems, this will no doubt give the club a sense of financial security in the future.