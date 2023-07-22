Highlights Daniel Farke has suggested Max Wober will leave Leeds United after he explained the absence of the defender in the friendly defeat to Monaco.

Wober's departure will be a blow for Leeds as he was one of the few positives last season, showing good defensive skills and versatility in playing different positions.

However, Leeds has capable left centre-back options in Pascal Struijk and Liam Cooper, so they may not bring in a replacement for Wober.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has suggested that Max Wober was left out of the friendly defeat to Monaco because he will leave the club.

Max Wober to leave Leeds United

The Austrian defender only joined the Whites in January, and whilst he couldn’t help keep the Yorkshire side in the Premier League, he was one of few to emerge with credit after generally impressing in his 16 appearances.

Therefore, there was a hope that the 25-year-old, who has a contract with Leeds until the summer of 2027, would be a key figure as Farke’s men look to bounce back at the first attempt.

But, it seems Wober will be on the move, as journalist Phil Hay shared an update after speaking to the Leeds chief following the pre-season workout against the Ligue 1 outfit.

“Max Wober's absence from the squad today described as a "transfer situation" by Farke - didn't go into details but gave the impression that we could see developments with him shortly.”

How big a blow will this be for Leeds?

There’s no clear indication of where Wober is going just yet, or what sort of fee Leeds are getting - if it is indeed a permanent move. So, it’s hard to say from a financial perspective whether this is a good or bad move.

But, from a football side, it’s a blow. As mentioned, Wober was one of the few positives last season, as he could defend on the front foot, he was aggressive and he could use the ball well. Plus, he can fill in at left-back and in defensive midfield if need be, so he’s a very good player to have in the squad.

However, it’s certainly not a disaster for Leeds. That’s because they have Pascal Struijk and captain Liam Cooper as left centre-back options, which is the position Wober would most likely have played.

Whilst the former Salzburg man may be a better player in the eyes of many fans, the reality is that Cooper and Struijk are more than good enough for the Championship. You can’t imagine that Farke would have any problem with either playing every week, so they probably won’t even bring in a replacement for Wober.

With that in mind, Leeds will be trimming the squad and reducing the wage bill, which is a positive. That will free up space and funds to get new players in, and Farke will want a core group to work with moving forward, so the sooner these deals happen, the better.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

Following on from that, there’s still so much to do at Elland Road, and you would expect the pace to pick up considerably in terms of transfers over the next week or two.

The delay in the EFL approving the 49ers takeover, and Farke’s appointment, means this was always going to be a long window for Leeds. That’s not ideal, but there’s nothing the club could do, and fans may have to show patience in the first few weeks of the season.

Farke’s men start their campaign with a home game against Cardiff City on August 6.