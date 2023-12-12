Highlights Ipswich Town's impressive run of form has put them in contention for promotion to the Premier League, currently sitting second in the Championship table.

Conor Chaplin has been integral to Ipswich's success, with eight goals and six assists this season, making him their top scorer and second in assists.

Extending Chaplin's contract was a gamble for Ipswich, given his previous record in the Championship, but it has paid off with his strong performances and potential for future success.

Ipswich Town are continuing to impress on their return to the Championship in 2023/24.

On Saturday, the Tractor Boys claimed a 2-0 win away at Middlesbrough, meaning they have now won 12 of their last 16 league games.

That run has continued to keep Kieran McKenna's side well in contention for a second straight promotion, this time with one that would take them back to the promised land of the Premier League.

Ipswich sit second in the Championship table, seven points clear of the play-off places as things stand, so they are certainly in with a shout of winning back-to-back promotions.

One player who has undoubtedly been key to that success for Ipswich recently, and was at The Riverside Stadium on Saturday, is Conor Chaplin.

Chaplin thriving in the Championship with Ipswich

On Saturday, it was Chaplin who got the ball rolling for Ipswich against Middlesbrough, opening the scoring just after the half-hour mark with a brilliant half-volley from the edge of the area.

The attacker then followed that up midway through the second half, when he produced a perfectly weighted pass to set substitute Omari Hutchinson through one on one to double the Tractor Boys' lead and seal all three points.

With those contributions, Chaplin moved to eight goals and six assists in the Championship this season for Ipswich.

As a result, he is now their outright top scorer in the league this term, while only Leif Davis has provided more assists in an Ipswich shirt.

Those stats show just how important the 26-year-old is to McKenna's side right now and he served a reminder of his quality by proving the match-winner against Boro.

Consequently, it seems as though one decision that Ipswich Town took over the summer is already starting to pay off considerably.

Chaplin's new contract for Ipswich may have been something of a gamble

Back in the summer, Ipswich announced following their promotion back to the Championship, Chaplin had extended his contract at Portman Road until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That is something that many connected with the club will have understandably been pleased given his hugely influential performances in League One the campaign before, which had been so vital in securing promotion.

Related Watford v Ipswich Town: Latest team news, TV/Live Stream, tickets, kick-off time A victory for the Tractor Boys at Vicarage Road would take them top of the Championship table for at least 24 hours

However, it could also be argued that there was an element of risk attached to that deal, considering Chaplin's previous record in the Championship.

Prior to his return to the second-tier this season, the attacker's last campaign had seen him score just four goals in 34 league appearances for a Barnsley side who had otherwise excelled that year, in reaching the play-offs.

Indeed, Chaplin's overall record in the Championship before the start of this season stood at 15 goals and seven assists in 78 appearances, which is not the most prolific for an attack-minded player.

There may, therefore, have been no guarantee that the 26-year-old would be able to make the impact required in the Championship this term.

In the end though, he has certainly done just that, and with 14 direct goal contributions in 20 league games during the current campaign, he is well on his way to bettering his previous record in this division, in a single season.

Conor Chaplin Championship record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Ipswich Town 20 8 6 2020/21 Barnsley 34 4 3 2019/20 Barnsley 44 11 4 As of 11th December 2023

As a result, the decision Ipswich took in handing him a new contract has been hugely justified while the confidence and certainty provided by that new deal may well have helped to bring the best out of him in the current campaign.

Beyond that, while his form could well start to attract admiring glances from elsewhere, the contract with Ipswich that he signed in the summer means the Tractor Boys are under absolutely no pressure to sell him in the upcoming January transfer window or the summer. At the least, it means it would take a sizeable fee for them to consider cashing in.

The decision to hand Chaplin a new contract in the summer certainly looks a masterstroke.