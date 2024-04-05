Notts County stopped the rot in front of their home fans with a much improved performance against MK Dons on Easter Monday.

The Magpies were on the cusp of an unwanted club record of losing six consecutive home games in a row for the first time in their history, something Stuart Maynard is glad to not have on his managerial CV so early into his Meadow Lane tenure.

That being said, Notts are still without a win in the East Midlands since the turn of the year, with their last victory on home soil coming at the end of December in a 5-0 thrashing against Morecambe, but have since slid down the League Two table.

But in the draw with Mike Williamson's side, one player reintroduced himself to the fans having previously excelled under Luke Williams' management during their National League triumph last term, and many are hoping it continues for the remaining five games of the season.

Related Struggling Notts County hand promotion boost to Stockport, Mansfield and Wrexham: View Stuart Maynard's side look a long way off a play-off spot, but they've just handed an Easter boost to the top three

Adam Chicksen's statistics against MK Dons

Having struggled with niggling injuries throughout the majority of the campaign, Adam Chicksen was handed a rare start against MK Dons with Jodi Jones named among the substitutes having seen the arrival of his child earlier that day.

It's been a difficult season for the Zimbabwean who enjoyed such an influential campaign last term, scoring a career best of 10 goals and was rewarded with a new two-year deal before the season ended.

However, the permanent signing of Jones and the former Oxford United's sensational form has ultimately pushed Chicksen down to the bench, and he has subsequently made 18 appearances this term, seven of which have come from the start.

But his display against the side he started his professional career at in 2008 may have been one of his best for some time, proving both defensively sound and also an option in attack.

Adam Chicksen stats vs MK Dons as per FotMob Minutes played 80 Goals 0 Assists 1 Accurate passes 18/20 (90%) Accurate crosses 3 Chances created 3 Duels won 67%

In a half that was largely controlled by the hosts, Chicksen almost found himself in the position that brought him so much joy when he arrived at the back post, only to have the ball taken off his toes by a Dons defender.

Having previously threatened in the first half with a ball into the box for the head of Alassana Jatta to knock narrowly wide of Filip Marschall's net. However, County made their dominance count three minutes after the restart, with a lung-busting run by Chicksen, coupled with the determination to get to the byline and stretch to cross the ball, found the head of the Gambian striker to notch his fifth goal since arriving from Viborg in January.

Chicksen's performance could offer Maynard another option moving forward

With the season coming to an end, Notts' recent slump down the table has found them in the unusual position of the likelihood of finishing in mid-table in their first season back in the Football League.

It's been a learning curve not only for the players, but for Maynard and Alexander and Christoffer Reedtz, who will be making sure plans are well in place to improve the squad next term to avoid the type of implosion that has occurred this season again.

And with seven players out of contract this term, tough decisions have to be made going into a season when they know if they keep hold of their prized assets, they will have a great chance of promotion.

Chicksen was one player discussed by fans as a potential player who could be moved on given the amount of games he had played this term and the current contract he was on. However, his performances in recent weeks, most notably against MK Dons, have fans open to seeing the Zimbabwean within their ranks next term.

It will of course depend on where Jones will find himself next season, with interest expected for the 23-assist wide man having also just been nominated for the League Two Player of the Season on Thursday morning.

But for Chicksen, his work ethic and desire epitomises the player and person he is, and his experience will also be something Maynard will consider valuable when trying to secure promotion next season.