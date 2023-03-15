The pathway for Championship managers to progress their careers and fill a vacancy in the Premier League seems more blocked now than in years gone by.

Graham Potter to Brighton and Hove Albion, Frank Lampard to Chelsea, Steve Bruce to Newcastle United and Nathan Jones to Southampton have been rare occurrences in their very nature in the last few seasons and unfortunately the failure of the latter may negatively impact current second tier managers’ prospects in the future.

There is a hesitation to employ managers from Championship clubs in the Premier League no matter how great the job they have performed, and instead often sides look overseas or to out-of-work options.

Jones’ job, in two parts, at Luton Town was one of the best in the EFL this century and the Welshman had earned his opportunity in the Premier League.

The fact that he was unable to arrest the Saints’ slide and was promptly sacked sadly may not be attributed to the poor quality of the squad, with Ruben Selles getting a better tune out of it since, but possibly more to Jones being a bad appointment.

There are two managers that stand out in the Championship that have bided their time and would feel like sensible appointments for clubs in the lower half of the Premier League, but Jones’ example could see them looked on unfairly.

One is Gary Rowett and the other is Mark Robins.

Rowett has worked on a shoe-string at times to drag Millwall away from a club looking over their shoulders in the second tier, to one consistently capable of out-performing their budget and competing for a play-off finish.

That longer term goal looks set to be achieved this season, but it feels like Rowett’s best chance of sealing a Premier League move would be to reach the division with the Lions.

Robins’ performance is even more remarkable.

Coventry City were on their knees when Robins arrived for a second spell, were lifted from League Two to the Championship in the space of three seasons and have consolidated their comfortably, once again without breaking the bank.

Everton, Watford, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion to name a few have all made ill-advised managerial choices in recent seasons and they should have considered applications from below them in the pyramid.

Managerial skills are more transferable than playing ones, look at the way Rob Edwards have adjusted to operating at the top of the Championship compared to League Two last season, and despite Jones’ unfortunate failure this season, smarter recruitment policy should not make Southampton’s dip into the second tier for a manager look like an error in judgment.