Burnley FC's 2022/23 campaign will be one that goes down in the history books.

After suffering Premier League relegation in 21/22 and parting company with Sean Dyche towards the end of that season, the Clarets moved into a new era in the Sky Bet Championship.

Vincent Kompany appointed at Burnley

On June 14th, 2022 it was announced that Kompany was taking charge as first-team manager at Turf Moor.

The former Manchester City centre-back had previously had a spell managing Anderlecht, with the Burnley job his first in England.

Burnley transfers 2022/23

After relegation from the Premier League, it was only natural that Burnley lost high-profile names from their squad.

Nick Pope (Newcastle United), James Tarkowski (Everton), Ben Mee (Brentford), Dwight McNeil (Everton), Maxwel Cornet (West Ham), Nathan Collins (Wolves) and Wout Weghorst (Besiktas, later Man United) were amongst those moving on.

Incomings were vast, too, with Josh Cullen arriving with Kompany from Anderlecht. Arijanet Muric, CJ Egan-Riley and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, meanwhile, came in from Man City.

Anass Zaroury, Manuel Benson and Jordan Beyer proved to be other inspired signings, as did Nathan Tella, who arrived on loan from Southampton.

A full list of Burnley incomings and outgoings over 22/23 can be found here, via Transfermarkt.

Where did Burnley finish in the 2022/23 Championship table?

Despite a summer of change in the dugout and the changing room, Burnley stormed to the Championship title in impressive fashion, finishing 10 points clear at the top of the table.

Burnley picked up 29 wins from their 46 games, recording 14 draws and suffering only three defeats over the season.

Kompany's side won promotion on Good Friday with a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, before sealing the Championship title on April 25th when they beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 thanks to a Manuel Benson goal.

Burnley finished the season on 101 points, five short of Reading FC's 2005/06 record. It was the first time since Leicester City in 2013/14 that a side has recorded that many points (102).

Who was Burnley's top goalscorer in 2022/23?

Southampton loanee, Nathan Tella, was Burnley's leading goalscorer during the 22/23 campaign, with the forward scoring 19 goals in 45 appearances. Included in that was a pair of hat-tricks against Preston North End (February 11th) and Hull City (March 15th).

Three other players score 10+ goals in the season: Manuel Benson (13), Anass Zaroury (11) and Jay Rodriguez (10).

Josh Brownhill registered 10 assists from midfield and was, statistically, the club's most creative player.

Who made the most appearances for Burnley in 2022/23?

Josh Cullen's important to Burnley from the outset was apparent. He played in 43 of Burnley's 46 Championship games, starting each of those.

Josh Brownhill started 41 of 46 games, as did Arijanet Muric. Connor Roberts, meanwhile, played in 43 games (39 starts, four substitute).

What was Burnley's disciplinary record like in 2022/23?

As per Whoscored.com, Burnley have collected 92 yellow cards and two red cards across the 2022/23 season.

Jack Cork was the main offender when it came to yellow cards with 12.

The two red cards belonged to Connor Roberts (v Middlesbrough) and Ian Maatsen (v Blackpool). Roberts' red card was rescinded on appeal, with the Welshman not serving a suspension.