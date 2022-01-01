‘2022 off to a top start’, ‘Great work all round’ – Many Luton Town fans react as club update emerges

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has signed a new five-and-a-half year contract extension at Kenilworth Road to extend his stay there until the summer of 2027, the club has confirmed this morning.

First arriving at the club back in January 2016, the Welshman won promotion with the Hatters two-and-a-half years later, and their rise continued under his stewardship as he guided them to the top-two spots in League One before moving to Stoke City at the start of 2019.

The Bedfordshire outfit were promoted without him later on in the 2018/19 campaign, but they struggled under Graeme Jones and namesake Nathan was re-appointed as boss in May 2020.

Quiz: Can you name which club Luton Town signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 What club did Luton Town sign Adam Boyd from? Oldham Athletic Bury Hartlepool United Swindon Town

Guiding his side to an impressive 12th-place finish during his first full season back at the club last term, he is currently sitting in 14th place having flirted with the play-offs earlier on in the 2021/22 campaign.

However, the games in hand they have over some of those in the middle pack could propel them back into the top half of the second-tier table.

Jones’ contract at the club was due to expire this summer, so this latest news could help to provide the stability and certainty at Kenilworth Road needed for the Hatters to kick on and achieve another impressive finish.

But focusing more on the present and this contract news, we have taken a look at how Luton fans have reacted to this morning’s development.

Long deal – will take a big compensation fee when he moves on https://t.co/4TgUxQnbjr — Mr_JLV (@Mr_JLV_) January 1, 2022

What a fantastic way to begin New Years with! 🤩 #COYH https://t.co/QXLM94aP1I — Alen Obrez (@AlenObrez) January 1, 2022

New year off to a flyer already – when it works it works 🧡 https://t.co/z3o9nSbTnk — Adam Fountain (@AdamFountain14) January 1, 2022

2022 off to a top start 🙌🏻 the club are in such great hands at every level https://t.co/VIgUnO8JXx — Steve Feekins (@SteveFeekins) January 1, 2022

Putting the happy in Happy New Year. What a club. https://t.co/Vl2d5e7F1N — Luton Town Analytics 👒🧮📊 (@LutonAnalytics) January 1, 2022

2027 😳 hell of a commitment from all parties. Sees us into PC as well. Great work all round. https://t.co/dbQwCCldsq — Nathan Odell (@NathOdell) January 1, 2022

Sometimes it just fits 🧡🎩 — Rich Hardy (@richyhardy) January 1, 2022