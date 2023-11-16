Highlights Charlton could target Tottenham striker Jamie Donley in the January transfer window, but a previous deal between the two clubs could make an agreement difficult.

Donley is yet to make his senior debut for Spurs but has impressed at youth level, including scoring twice against Colchester United in the EFL Trophy.

Charlton may be looking to add to their options at centre forward to ensure they have enough firepower for the promotion race in League One, especially if they face the prospect of losing top scorer Alfie May to injury.

Going into the January transfer window, you could certainly understand it if Charlton Athletic were to take an interest in another centre forward.

Admittedly, the Addick have already profited considerably with their investment in that position from the summer transfer window, thanks to the form of Alfie May.

Having moved to The Valley from Cheltenham Town back in July on an initial two-year contract, May has scored 12 goals in 15 league games for the Addicks so far, meaning he currently sits top of the League One scoring charts.

Charlton Athletic - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Isted Luton Town Permanent Lloyd Jones Cambridge United Permanent Tennai Watson MK Dons Permanent Tayo Edun Blackburn Rovers Permanent Alfie May Cheltenham Town Permanent Terry Taylor Burton Albion Permanent Chem Campbell Wolves Loan Slobodan Tedic Man City Loan Panutche Camara Ipswich Town Loan James Abankwah Udinese Loan Louie Watson Luton Town Loan

However, now other Charlton centre forward option has found the net more than three times in the league this season, while winger Corey Blackett-Taylor - whose future could be the subject of much speculation come the turn of the year as he enters the final year of his contract - is the club's second-top scorer, with five goals to his name.

As a result, the Addicks may want to recruit at centre forward in January in order to ensure they have enough firepower to be competitive in the League One promotion race, particularly if they find themselves facing the prospect of losing May for an extended period should any injury arise.

Now it seems as though Charlton may have already identified a potential target, to boost their options at centre forward come January.

Which centre forward are Charlton targeting?

According to recent reports from TEAMTalk, Charlton are among the League One clubs who are interested in signing Tottenham striker Jamie Donley in the January transfer window.

The 18-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for Spurs, but has already been named on the bench twice in the Premier League this season.

Meanwhile, he has also impressed at youth level recently, which includes outings against senior teams in the EFL Trophy, where he scored twice in a 5-0 win over League Two side Colchester United earlier in the campaign.

It is also claimed that Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu is a fan of Donley after watching him train with the first-team, all of which suggests the signing of Donley could be something of a coup for Charlton, if they were to pull it off.

However, there is an argument that a recent deal done between Charlton and Tottenham, means it could be difficult for the Addicks to now come to an agreement over a deal for Donley.

Which deal could be an issue for Charlton as they attempt to sign Donley?

Back in the 2022 January transfer window, Charlton completed the loan signing of another Tottenham prospect, in the form of midfielder Nile John.

That though, was a move that simply did not work out in the way that anyone involved with it would have wanted.

During his time with the Addicks, John was unable to make a single appearance for the club, only featuring on the bench for Charlton on a number of occasions.

As a result, that spell at The Valley did little to help the midfielder, who would have been hoping to benefit from getting his first taste of senior football under his belt during his time with the club.

Indeed, it was even reported by Football Insider at one point during his loan spell, that Tottenham were "furious" with Charlton about the way in which John's loan move had been handled.

Given they felt that strongly about how things played out for John during his time with Charlton, Spurs may potentially be reluctant to do business with the Addicks again, something they are yet to do since the midfielder's loan came to an end.

Indeed, that may be particularly the case when it comes to a deal such as this, given the fact that Donley would also be hoping to get that first taste of senior football that John himself previously missed out on during his time at The Valley.

That of course, could all make Tottenham wary about sanctioning a move to Charlton for Donley, especially considering the competition he may face for a place in Michael Appleton's side from the likes of May.

With all that in mind, it seems that as Charlton look to the short term future with plans for a potential loan move for Donley from Tottenham, recent history may not entirely be on their side.