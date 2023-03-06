2022 Burnley signing on transfer radar of top flight European club, player keen on the move

Burnley winger Darko Churlinov is wanted by German top flight outfit Schalke this summer, according to a report from Sky Sports Germany.

Two other clubs are also reported to be keen on the North Macedonia international, but the 22-year-old is alleged to want the move to Die Königsblauen for the 2023-24 season.

And the Clarets are set to let Churlinov depart on loan next season, having failed to pick up much game-time so far in his debut campaign at Turf Moor.

Schalke are no strangers to Churlinov, having taken him on loan from Stuttgart for the 2021-22 2. Bundesliga season, where he played 23 times in all competitions and scored twice.

Burnley then swooped for his services back in August to bolster their attacking options as they reportedly paid a €3.25 million fee, but he has featured just 12 times for Vincent Kompany in all competitions – just three of those have been starts however.

With Burnley poised to complete a return to the top flight of English football at the first possible opportunity, they are now set to let Churlinov get regular minutes in 2023-24, with Schalke at the very front of the queue to try and seal a return.

The Verdict

Burnley will quite obviously be aiming to sign better players for when they inevitably secure Premier League promotion, and Churlinov was always going to be one of the likely casualties of that.

He has barely featured this season despite being signed for a seven-figure fee, which shows that Kompany must have seen something in him initially to make such a deal happen.

With Churlinov being 22 years of age though, Burnley are right to look for a loan move for him and not cash in on him just yet.

Schalke are in a relegation battle in Germany’s top flight currently so we don’t know what league they will be in next season, but if a return there will help Churlinov’s development and his confidence, then that can only be a good thing for Burnley.