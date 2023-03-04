2021 Middlesbrough transfer revelation emerges on current Championship star

Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock has admitted that he tried to sign Sorba Thomas whilst he was Middlesbrough boss but lost out to the Terriers in this race, speaking to the Yorkshire Post.

The Wales international was a reasonably unknown figure at the time of his sale to the West Yorkshire outfit in January 2021, plying his trade for Boreham Wood prior to this.

This life-changing move has proven to be crucial for the 24-year-old, who established himself as a key player for the Terriers during the 2021/22 campaign under Carlos Corberan.

Think you’re a hardcore Huddersfield Town fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 What year was Huddersfield Town founded? 1878 1888 1898 1908

It looked as though his game time was going to be limited under Mark Fotheringham for the remainder of this season though and with that, he sealed a loan switch to league rivals Blackburn Rovers this January.

Playing at a senior international level since his move to Huddersfield, he did enough at the John Smith’s Stadium to earn a move to Ewood Park this winter, but things could have panned out differently for the player if he had taken a different route.

Warnock revealed in his post-match press conference ahead of today’s game against Coventry City that he tried to sign the Welshman – but were beaten to his signature by his current club in the end.

Making this admission, the 74-year-old said: “I am obviously disappointed that Thomas is not here.

“Simply because I tried to sign him myself on the same day that Huddersfield signed him. I think I could have dealt with him, if I am honest and got him on board.

“That’s a disappointment for me as it is hard to sign players like Sorba at this moment in time.”

The Verdict:

He could have been a good asset for Boro to have on the wing – but you have to wonder how successful he would have been at the Riverside considering he wouldn’t have been guaranteed to have been given a chance as soon as he did at Huddersfield.

Corberan took a gamble on him that paid off – but the Teesside outfit may not have done.

Looking at their current squad too, there would have been plenty of competition for a starting spot at right-back and on the wing, with the latter position perhaps more suitable for the 24-year-old.

In fairness, they don’t have a huge number of wingers at their disposal so there may have been an opportunity for him to impress under Michael Carrick, especially with the former Manchester United midfielder not always picking Isaiah Jones.

Thomas will be reasonably happy with where he is at the moment, even though parent club Huddersfield lost the likes of Corberan, Levi Colwill, Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo last summer.

If he can perform well at Blackburn, he could earn himself a permanent move there or put himself in the shop window, potentially allowing him to move on if the Terriers are relegated.

Huddersfield have a great chance of staying up though – they can’t be written off.