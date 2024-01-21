Highlights Queens Park Rangers have had a poor season so far, currently in 23rd position and five points away from safety.

Jimmy Dunne, a 26-year-old centre-back, needs to impress in the second half of the season to extend his contract with the team.

Dunne has struggled to consistently perform well and adapt to the possession-based system under coach Marti Cifuentes, leading to doubts about his future with the club.

Queens Park Rangers have had a poor first half of the season.

They started 2023/24 with Gareth Ainsworth in charge, who was dismissed at the end of October following only two wins from 14 games.

He was then replaced by Marti Cifuentes, a Spanish coach who had previous experience coaching in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Spain.

His start as a manager in England started extremely well, only losing one of his first seven games.

Since then they have failed to win, which leaves the R’s currently in 23rd position, five points adrift from safety.

Their position in the Championship table come the end of the campaign and their performance for the rest of the season could dictate the careers of the squad - one example being Jimmy Dunne.

Dunne is a 26-year-old centre-back, who has been at Loftus Road since the summer of 2021. He joined the club for an undisclosed fee from Burnley.

The Irishman had originally started out in England in the academy of Manchester United, before joining the Clarets at the age of 18 in 2016.

In his time at Turf Moor, he would go on to make just seven appearances in all competitions in his five years with the club.

He had various loan moves away from the club, spending time at Barrow, Accrington Stanley, Hearts, Sunderland, and Fleetwood Town.

He then joined QPR, with Mark Warburton being the man who brought him to West London. Since his arrival, he has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the club.

Dunne signed a three-year deal, with the club also holding an option to extend his deal for a further year.

He has also represented his nation at Under-21 level back in 2019, so far failing to break into the senior team.

Dunne needs to impress

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Dunne will need to impress in the second half of the season if he is to see his stay with the R's extended - either via the clause in his deal or by signing a new deal.

So far this term he has made 16 appearances, becoming a regular for new boss Cifuentes after an injury to his shoulder, which he dislocated in pre-season, hampered his start to the campaign.

However, in the time he has become a regular starter, he has failed to consistently put in good performances and has continued to look like he has a mistake in him. You certainly question whether he would be getting as many minutes if some of the other defensive options in the squad were available more often.

The stats back up some of his defensive woes, with Dunne averaging just 0.66 tackles per 90 and 0.89 interceptions per 90, according to FotMob.

Then there is the issue of the system. Under Cifuentes, QPR like to play a possession-based system, which is hardly the physical centre-back's strong point. Were he proving a defensive rock, then the West London boss may be open to making allowances but that's not been the case and you have to wonder whether a defender with a profile that better suits what the 2023 appointment is trying to do might be sought in the summer.

That makes the final months of the season vital for Dunne. With the club holding an option to extend his contract, it feels like he is now playing for his W12 career.