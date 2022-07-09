2021/22 Blackburn Rovers loanee attracting Championship loan interest

Brighton winger Reda Khadra is attracting interest from a number of Championship clubs, The Athletic’s Andy Naylor has reported.

Khadra joined Brighton from Borussia Dortmund back in 2020, initially linking up with the Seagulls’ Under 23s side.

Since then, the winger has made just a single first-team appearance for Brighton, as a late substitute in a defeat at Manchester City in January 2021.

However, the winger did gain plenty of first-team experience during the 2021/22 campaign, during a season-long loan with Blackburn Rovers.

Can you get 25/25 on this Blackburn Rovers manager quiz?

1 of 25 Who was Blackburn manager when the club won the Premier League? Kenny Dalglish Ray Harford Brian Kidd Roy Hodgson

During his time at Ewood Park, Khadra scored five goals and provided three assists in 28 appearances in all competitions to help the club to an eighth place finish in the Championship.

Now it seems as though the 21-year-old’s performances have attracted plenty of attention from elsewhere in the second-tier.

According to this latest update from Naylor, a number of Championship clubs are now interested in signing Khadra on loan from Brighton for the coming campaign, following that spell with Blackburn.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Khadra’s contract with Brighton, securing his future at The AMEX Stadium until the end of next season.

The Verdict

It is no surprise that Khadra appears to be attracting this sort of interest right now.

The winger was outstanding for Blackburn at times last season, showing he is more than capable of making an impact in the Championship.

As a result, it does seem to make sense that clubs at that level would want to secure his services for the coming campaign.

However, given he is into the final year of his contract at Brighton, you feel the club would surely want to agree a new deal with him before letting him out on loan, then they do not give up potentially their last chance to receive a fee for a potentially valuable player.