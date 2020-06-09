2019/20 Leeds United reveal puts Marcelo Bielsa’s side alongside Barcelona, Man City and PSG

A stat surrounding Leeds United’s average possession from the 2019/20 season has put them in elite company, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side enjoying similar amounts of the ball as Manchester City and PSG.

Leeds are still playing their football in the Championship and under Bielsa are hoping to end a 16-year wait for a return to the Premier League.

However, a recent insight from @playmaker_EN has put one of Leeds’ statistics under the spotlight:

🙌Highest average possession (2019/20; UEFA's top 5 leagues; England's top 4 tiers): 62.2%🕹️: Bayern Munich

62.1%🕹️: Barcelona

61.8%🕹️: PSG

61.6%🕹️: Manchester City

60.1%🕹️: Leeds

59.6%🕹️: Bayer Leverkusen#LUFC pic.twitter.com/LNZECx88z8 — playmakerstats (@playmaker_EN) June 7, 2020

There, it shows that in UEFA’s top five leagues and the four tiers in England, Leeds have averaged the fifth highest amount of possession with 60.1%, leaving them narrowly behind the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona, PSG and Man City.

The way Leeds like to boss the ball in the Championship has helped them to the top of the table, but they have gone toe-to-toe with a Premier League side in Arsenal this season.

In a 1-0 defeat, Leeds had the majority of the ball, delivering the type of performance that suggested they could cut it in the Premier League playing a similar style of football.

On only a handful of occasions in Bielsa’s two years at Elland Road have Leeds conceded the majority of possession in a fixture.

The Verdict

Bielsa has completely transformed Leeds since arriving in 2018 and the way they look after the ball is exceptional.

A lot of clubs struggle against Leeds because of their intense pressing, but they are so good when they get the ball and rarely give it away.

Arsenal were close to learning that the hard way in the FA Cup and should Leeds win promotion, sides will have to be careful when they go up against Bielsa’s side.

