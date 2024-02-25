Highlights Fox's free transfer to Plymouth Argyle in 2016 proved to be a masterstroke, with his leadership and passing abilities shining through.

Despite not being the most glamorous player, Fox made a lasting impact with 142 appearances and intelligent play from midfield.

While not known for flashy goal contributions, Fox's match intelligence and leadership qualities were invaluable to the team both on and off the field.

Plymouth Argyle supporters have enjoyed watching a number of brilliant midfielders in the last decade or so.

The likes of Graham Carey and Ruben Lameiras have been attack-minded players with an eye for a wondergoal. Someone like Antoni Sarcevic, meanwhile, had the knack for arriving late in the box and smashing the ball beyond the opposition goalkeeper’s reach.

David Fox boasted a different profile entirely - marshalling the team from just in front of the defence and regularly breaking up play.

Fox was a special player in an Argyle shirt and proved to be a great signing, even if he wasn’t the most glamorous of players.

An Argyle leader on and off of the field

As is regularly the case in the EFL, Argyle signed David Fox on a free transfer following his release from Crewe Alexandra.

The club signed a whopping 15 players for no fee at all in the 2016/17 season, with Sonny Bradley and Oscar Threlkeld being the headline duo of that cohort.

Nathan Blissett was the only signing that came with a fee, a mere £15,000 from local rivals Torquay United, and perhaps Fox was one of the less glamourous of the new arrivals.

But the signing proved to be a masterstroke as the midfielder went on to make 142 appearances, scoring three times and assisting 12 goals in that period.

David Fox's Plymouth Argyle statistics, as per Transfermarkt Appearances 142 Goals 3 Assists 12 Minutes played 11,502

It wasn’t goal contributions that Fox brought to the table that made him so important, as he offered so much more from the centre of midfield.

Luke McCormick and Gary Sawyer were two vital men both on and off the field and it didn’t take Fox long to establish himself as a part of this leadership group.

Playing 142 times for one club is impressive enough when you didn’t cost them a penny, yet the now retired midfielder was much more than just someone that made up the numbers.

Fox boasted a passing range and a match intelligence that has rarely been matched in the years since he moved on from Home Park.

David Fox leaving a lasting impact

As previously mentioned, Fox’s departure left the club wanting in many ways as they struggled to replace the veteran.

Jordan Houghton has proved to be a great servant at the base of midfield and as effective as he has been at times, he hasn't quite been able to match Fox's passing abilities and nous for breaking up play.

In that first season with the club, Fox played 40 times in League Two and went on to increase that number in the two subsequent League One campaigns.

The former Manchester United and Norwich City man was 35 when he decided to call it a day in Devon, with high energy never having been part of his game, so he was able to continue at a high level at such an age.

Glamorous is by no means a word to describe Fox’s contribution under Derek Adams yet at the same time, he made the game of football look effortless.

The aforementioned Carey and Lameiras are a duo that will be fondly remembered down south for their brilliance in front of goal, but Fox certainly shouldn’t be forgotten for his outstanding contributions to the club.

That free transfer back in 2016 certainly paid dividends for Argyle.