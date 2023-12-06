Highlights Watford's signing of Odion Ighalo, initially on loan from Udinese, and then permanently for free, was one of their best transfer deals under the ownership of Gino Pozzo.

Like most clubs in the EFL, Watford have somewhat of a hit-and-miss record when it comes to their recent record in the transfer market.

Indeed, there have been good signings and bad ones for the Hornets, some that performed well for the club and were sold on for profit, and others that, come the end of their time at Vicarage Road, looked a big waste of money.

Of course, under the ownership of Gino Pozzo, Watford have spent six seasons in the Premier League in the last decade, which has meant that they have had significant funds to invest in the transfer market.

Perhaps one of their best deals under the Italian ownership, though, was one that didn't cost them very much, if anything.

When did Watford sign Odion Ighalo?

The Hornets have never been shy about making the most of their connections with other clubs owned by the Pozzo family, and they did this again in 2014 when they initially signed Odion Ighalo on a loan deal from Udinese.

This deal was soon to be made permanent, when in October, Udinese released Ighalo from his contract, and Watford snapped him up for nothing.

Surely, this is one of the greatest bits of transfer business done by the Hornets under the ownership of Gino Pozzo.

How many goals did Odion Ighalo score for Watford in their promotion campaign?

We say that largely because of the incredible purple patch Ighalo had at the club between 2015 and 2016, helping not only fire the Hornets to promotion, but keep them in the Premier League, too.

Ighalo scored just three goals in his first 16 Championship appearances for the club, but it was around the turn of the year that he really started to get firing.

A four-match spell over the new year period in 2015, for example, yielded eight goals, four of which came against Blackpool in a 7-2 victory.

There was to be no looking back from then on in, with the Nigerian going on to score 20 league goals that season, including multiple match winners, as the Hornets secured automatic promotion.

Of course, goals from Troy Deeney and Matej Vydra were also crucial that season, but those two had been at the club and scored goals before, when Watford missed out on promotion in 2012/13, losing in the play-off final. Ighalo's fine run of form in 2015 got them over the line, no doubt about it.

How many goals did Odion Ighalo score for Watford in the Premier League?

Ighalo's fine run of goalscoring form did not end in the Championship, though, with the Nigerian proving a vital asset as the Hornets stayed up in their first season back in the top-flight.

Between August and January, Ighalo netted 16 Premier League goals, finishing top scorer as the club finished 13th that season - a crucial step in them going on to have five consecutive seasons in the top-flight.

The goals dried up for Ighalo in the end, though, scoring just one Premier League goal for the club post 2015/16, taking his total Premier League tally for the club to 17.

How much did Watford sell Odion Ighalo for?

Despite his lack of goals the following season, Watford managed to cash in on Ighalo for a huge profit, further adding to the argument that he was one of the best signings under Pozzo.

Odion Ighalo's Watford statistics in all competitions, according to Transfermarkt Season Played Goals Assists 2014/15 38 20 5 2015/16 42 18 5 2016/17 20 2 1 Total 100 40 11

In January 2016, Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai paid a reported £20m for the Nigerian striker's signature, according to Sky Sports, further adding to the argument that he is one of the best signings under Pozzo.

Indeed, he was the perfect signing. Signed for little to nothing, performed excellently, and eventually moved on for big money.

Undoubtedly, signing Odion Ighalo is one of the best bits of transfer business done by Watford under the ownership of Gino Pozzo.