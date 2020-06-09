Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

‘£200k fines?’ – Many Leeds fans jump on recent PL reveal

Published

11 mins ago

on

The Daily Mail has reported that Premier League sides have been caught spying on one another to ensure training ground rules are being adhered to in line with government guidance – and that has left Leeds fans with plenty to mull over.

The Whites, of course, saw Marcelo Bielsa rumbled for sending a member of his staff to spy on Derby County and that sparked all kinds of jokes and a rivalry with Frank Lampard and the Rams.

It’s blown over somewhat now, of course, but plenty has been said on social media from Whites fans with this news getting revealed, and the irony has not been lost on supporters.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said about the news, then, with Whites fans quick to share a few jokes, particularly at the expense of Frank Lampard given what went on between their club and the Pride Park side:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘£200k fines?’ – Many Leeds fans jump on recent PL reveal

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: