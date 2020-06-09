‘£200k fines?’ – Many Leeds fans jump on recent PL reveal

The Daily Mail has reported that Premier League sides have been caught spying on one another to ensure training ground rules are being adhered to in line with government guidance – and that has left Leeds fans with plenty to mull over.

The Whites, of course, saw Marcelo Bielsa rumbled for sending a member of his staff to spy on Derby County and that sparked all kinds of jokes and a rivalry with Frank Lampard and the Rams.

It’s blown over somewhat now, of course, but plenty has been said on social media from Whites fans with this news getting revealed, and the irony has not been lost on supporters.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said about the news, then, with Whites fans quick to share a few jokes, particularly at the expense of Frank Lampard given what went on between their club and the Pride Park side:

EXCLUSIVE: Premier League clubs caught up in SPYING saga with top-flight clubs keeping an eye on each other to ensure training ground rules aren't being flouted | @MikeKeegan_DM https://t.co/2mnzev4btf — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 9, 2020

When he realises he already grassed on someone pic.twitter.com/QeoRNduQaE — Matt Ski (@dzialowskimatt) June 9, 2020

Frank Lampard – “We do spying too” — Jim Hanson💙💛 (@Jim78_lufc) June 9, 2020

£200,000 fine per club incoming for Leeds then !!! — Jim Marsden (@jimbobm52) June 9, 2020

All acting in good faith I see!😂👌 — Tony LUFC (@Tonylufc28) June 9, 2020

Must be Frank Lampard this…”We do spying too” — Ben Kingsnorth (@benkingsnorth) June 9, 2020

Is Frank crying yet? — Blake (@blakerobson3) June 9, 2020

outrage — DazIll (@Desmondo007) June 9, 2020