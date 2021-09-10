20-year-old starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face Birmingham tonight

Derby County will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship tonight when they head to St Andrew’s to face Birmingham City.

The Rams were forced to settle for a draw in their recent clash with arch-rivals Nottingham Forest as Tom Lawrence’s strike was cancelled out by a late effort from Brennan Johnson.

Currently 15th in the Championship, Derby know that a victory this evening will see them move into the top-half of the standings.

Although the 2021/22 campaign is still in its infancy, Rams manager Wayne Rooney will be hoping that a positive start to the new term will alleviate fears of another relegation dogfight.

Whilst Derby will not be able to call upon the services of Craig Forsyth for this particular fixture due to suspension, Jason Knight could feature having recently recovered from an ankle injury.

Here, we take a look at how the Rams could line-up tonight.

Having utilised the 4-2-3-1 formation against Forest, Rooney will stick with this particular setup in this evening’s clash.

Shot-stopper Kelle Roos will be looking to keep his third league clean-sheet of the season at St Andrew’s.

Experienced duo Curtis Davies and Phil Jagielka are set to feature in the heart of Derby’s defence whilst Nathan Byrne will be used at right-back.

With Rooney unable to call upon the services of Forsyth, Lee Buchanan is set to occupy the left-back position against Birmingham.

The 20-year-old will be hoping to make the position his own by delivering a promising display against Lee Bowyer’s side.

Graeme Shinnie and Max Bird will be tasked with providing support for Derby’s defence from their midfield positions whilst Ravel Morrison, Louie Sibley and Tom Lawrence will be looking to make a difference in an attacking sense.

Considering that Kamil Jozwiak is unavailable for this fixture, it is likely that Sam Baldock will return up-front with Lawrence occupying the wide role that the Poland international normally occupies.