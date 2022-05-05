20-year-old set to discuss Manchester City future amid Sheffield United transfer speculation

Gavin Bazunu has opened up on his future as his time with Portsmouth comes to an end.

The Irish goalkeeper has had a breakout 12 months and earned the club’s player of the season accolade for his Fratton Park performances.

But the 20-year-old was only at the League One club as part of a season long loan agreement with Manchester City.

Bazunu is now set to return to his parent club, where he has confirmed discussions will take place over his future.

The shot-stopper has claimed that he will be going into the meetings with an open mind, with speculation linking him to a move to Sheffield United in recent weeks.

It has also been reported that there is even Premier League interest in his services, but the player has no concrete plans for the next move in his career.

“I have absolutely no idea, but I’m open to everything,” said Bazunu, via Portsmouth’s official YouTube channel.

“I’ve got to go and meet some people at Manchester City and see what they have to say, but my aim is just to go and play again.

“I’ve got to continue to get games under my belt and keep these experiences coming. So whatever they say, I will take it into consideration and I’ll make the best choice I can.”

Bazunu enjoyed a remarkably successful stint on loan with Portsmouth, appearing in 44 league games for the club.

The goalkeeper also established himself as his country’s number one choice between the sticks despite competition from Bournemouth’s Mark Travers and Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Verdict

Bazunu has a great future ahead of him and his experience with Portsmouth could prove pivotal to the trajectory of his career.

The youngster has gone from strength to strength and has only improved as his stage and star grow greater.

A move to a Championship club is an obvious next step, with the number one position in Man City clearly sewn up by Ederson.

However, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Bazunu jumped straight to a lower-level Premier League club this summer.