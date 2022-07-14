20-year-old seals temporary exit from Norwich City

Norwich City defender Bali Mumba has sealed a temporary move to Plymouth Argyle.

As confirmed by Norwich’s official website, the right-back has joined Argyle on a season-long loan deal.

After linking up with Norwich’s squad for pre-season training following a spell at Peterborough United last season, Mumba is now set to represent Plymouth in League One.

During his time with Posh, the 20-year-old made 10 appearances for the club in the Championship whilst he also represented the club in the FA Cup.

Before making this particular switch in January, Mumba only featured on three occasions for Norwich at senior level due to the presence of Max Aarons.

The defender will be hoping to establish himself as a key player for Plymouth in the 2022/23 campaign.

Mumba could potentially make his competitive debut for Steven Schumacher’s side when they face Barnsley on July 30th.

Norwich will be hoping to achieve a relative amount of success in the absence of Mumba in the new term.

Having suffered relegation from the Premier League earlier this year, it will be intriguing to see whether the Canaries are able to bring a feel-good factor back to Carrow Road in the opening weeks of the season.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Norwich City facts?

1 of 25 Norwich City finished 18th in the Premier League standings last season Real Fake

The Verdict

When you consider that Mumba has only made nine senior appearances for Norwich in his career, it could be argued that the club have made the right decision to loan him out to Plymouth.

Providing that Mumba goes on to feature on a regular basis for Argyle in League One, he could make strides in terms of his development during this particular spell.

As for Norwich, their focus may now switch to securing the services of some fresh faces between now and the end the transfer window after resolving Mumba’s immediate future.

If the Canaries are able to nail their transfer recruitment, there is every chance that they could go on to challenge for a top-six finish in the Championship under the guidance of head coach Dean Smith.