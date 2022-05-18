20-year old linked with Tottenham set for Cardiff City medical

Olli Tanner is undergoing a medical ahead of a move to Cardiff City this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Lewes winger is preparing to join the Welsh club having opted for a move to Steve Morison’s side.

The Bluebirds have won the race to sign the 20-year old ahead of Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs had attempted to sign the non-league player in January, but Tanner rejected the move.

But, following a period on trial with Cardiff, Tanner has now chosen to move to South Wales for his next club.

It was revealed in a statement last January that Lewes had come to an agreement with a top flight club over a move, but that the deal collapsed due to personal terms.

Tanner is a former Arsenal academy product who later moved to the Isthmian Premier Division to play for Lewes following his release from Bromley in 2021.

The attacker performed well for his new club, which earned him an extended contract until the end of next season.

It is likely that Tanner will move into the Cardiff U23 side, but he could play a role in Morison’s plans given his previous record at utilising youth players in the past.

Lewes ultimately missed out on a play-off place this season, finishing 7th in their respective division.

Meanwhile, Cardiff will be hoping to climb the Championship over the next 12 months having earned an 18th place finish for this campaign.

The Verdict

This is an exciting signing that shows the club is committed to adding young players to their group.

That he was touted for a move to Tottenham indicates the potential that Tanner possesses.

The winger must have impressed during his stint on trial at the club for the move to progress this far.

That could mean it is expected that he will eventually move up to the senior first team sooner rather than later.