20-year-old Huddersfield midfielder confident of PL future with Chelsea

Huddersfield loanee Trevoh Chalobah has revealed that he is confident about his future in Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side.

Having had a successful spell with Derby County last season which ended with a play-off final defeat, Chelsea legend Lampard returned to Stamford Bridge, this time as manager, in the summer, and the former midfielder has since handed playing time to a number of academy graduates.

The likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Reece James and Fikayo Tomori have all been given significant playing time with the first-team, and impressed in the process.

With such a trust in the club’s young players, Chalobah, who is on loan with Huddersfield at present, now believes that he could be handed a similar chance next season.

“I’ve been really happy for them,” the midfielder told Chelsea’s official website.

“I keep in contact with them almost every day as well – Reece, Mason, Fikayo, Tammy, all of them. I’m just happy for them because it shows the hard work they’ve put in and going out on loan for a few years has paid off.

“They’ve done so well and it just shows that it doesn’t matter about your age because if you’re good enough, then you’re old enough.

“That’s what Frank has brought, giving the young players confidence for them to go out there and show people that they are capable of doing what they can do now, and you can see that in their performances.

“All it needed was patience. There’s a lot of good players that have come through that maybe didn’t get those opportunities but these boys now have taken their chance and worked hard.

“It all comes from growing up in the academy really – they’ve produced a lot of good players, the coaches and facilities have helped us, going on loan has helped us and now it makes me happy to see them so involved.

“If I do well myself, then hopefully next season I can join those boys I’ve grown up with as well.

“Playing in midfield last season was a new position for me but now I’ve settled well in that position.

“Of course, I’m still learning as well and I still need to develop more and get better. I’ve been playing in the No.8 role as well as the No.6 so it’s been good to learn both positions.”

Moving to the John Smith’s Stadium last summer, the 20-year-old has since made 28 league appearances for the Terriers, whilst also appearing on the international stage for England’s Under-21 setup.

His spell with Huddersfield is a second loan spell in as many seasons, having spent time with Ipswich Town last term, as they were relegated from the Championship.

The Verdict

Chalobah’s words will be welcomed by Frank Lampard, but time will tell if he is handed a chance with the Premier League side.

A lot of that chance will depend on Huddersfield’s form when football continues, having struggled for consistency this season.

Sitting 18th in the Championship at present, relegation is still a threat, sitting in and amongst a whole host of sides who are looking nervously over their shoulders.