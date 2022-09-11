20-year-old features: One winner and one loser at Swansea City so far this season

Swansea City have struggled to make a big impact so far in the 22/23 Championship season which sees them currently sitting in 19th with just two wins in eight games.

It will have been a frustrating opening to the campaign for manager Russell Martin who has struggled to see his style of play thrive at Championship level following his appointment last season.

There have been sparks and good runs, but nothing consistent enough that convinces the neutral that Swansea could be promotion contenders.

Couple that with a lack of serious investment in the playing squad over the summer, many might well be thinking it could be a season of mediocrity once again.

However, a small switch in the system deployed by Martin could see the side improve after an impressive win against QPR in the last round of fixtures.

With that in mind, let’s look at one player who has impressed in the opening stages of the campaign and one player who has perhaps underwhelmed.

Winner: Nathan Wood

Wood has needed to step up to the first team following his arrival from Middlesbrough in the summer and has looked much more experienced than his age suggests.

Whilst Swansea haven’t been the best defensively, the lack of senior options has meant Wood has needed to step in and so far has made seven appearances and looks the most assured.

According to WhoScored, he’s winning the most aerials at the club, averaging 2.9 as well as making the most interceptions per game at 1.7.

He could well prove to be a massive coup for the Swans and his performances so far suggest he’s ready to step up to first team level in the Championship and with the lack of options at the club, it would be a surprise to see him dropped any time soon.

Loser: Michael Obafemi

Obafemi has struggled to replicate his form from the latter half of last season and has looked a shadow of the player we saw in the closing stages of the 21/22 season.

The Republic of Ireland international has so far made seven appearances, including six starts, and has scored just one goal.

In addition, he was recently dropped from the QPR win last weekend after Burnley’s interest in him on transfer deadline day of which Russell Martin suggested the 22-year-old will struggle to get back into his side.

His poor start to the season could be for a variety of reasons but now Martin appears to likely not chuck him into a starting XI of his any time soon, Obafemi may struggle to get regular game time between now and the break for the World Cup.