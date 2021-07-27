20-year-old Derby County man set to seal European transfer

Derby County have agreed to sell young striker Bobby Duncan to Danish side Vejle, per Football Insider.

Duncan, a cousin of Steven Gerrard, joined the Rams from Italian outfit Fiorentina in September 2020, with the Rams being his fourth club in just over two years having previously been with Man City and then Liverpool.

The youngster departed the Reds for Fiorentina in 2019 for £1.8 million but according to the Italian club’s sporting director, Duncan wanted to be in the club’s first team straight away – just one year later he was back in England at County.

Duncan played just seven times in the Premier League 2 competition for Derby’s under-23 side without scoring and it looks as though the club are set to cut their losses with the 20-year-old.

Football Insider’s sources believe that Duncan was spotted at Vejle’s friendly this week, with the striker set for talks with the Danish Superliga side after Derby agreed a fee with the club for his services.

The Verdict

In a way this could be a good move for Duncan, who could be set to taste top flight football for the first time and probably has a better chance of doing that at Vejle than anywhere else, but it’s a shame to see how his career has panned out so far.

Duncan was prolific for Liverpool’s under-18’s in the 2018-19 season, scoring 18 times in 20 games and it looked as though he was set for a bright future at Anfield, but it’s clear that he was badly represented and his switch to Italy proved to be a nightmare.

He’s probably thinking what could’ve been if he just remained on Merseyside, but a move to Denmark, if he can agree personal terms, may very well be a good thing to restart his career as we’re seeing a lot of young English players make the move to continental Europe on a permanent basis in search of game-time.