Preston North End loanee Tom Cannon has said it's too early for him to be speaking about a potential summer return to Deepdale at this stage, with the Everton man speaking about a possible future switch to Lancs Live.

The 20-year-old came in during the January transfer window along with Liam Delap to provide more options in the forward department, with Ryan Lowe missing out on Cameron Archer and being forced to rely on his current forwards instead.

It may have taken him a while to get on the scoresheet following his temporary switch to Lancashire - but he has recorded a respectable three goals and one assist in 11 league appearances, with his strikes proving to be crucial in guiding the Lilywhites to some much-needed victories.

Recording a goal and an assist against Rotherham United on Tuesday evening, that allowed Preston to boost their impressive away form further and that has perhaps taken a bit of pressure off manager Ryan Lowe who has been the subject of real criticism at times this term.

With his recent contributions in mind, many of the Lilywhites' supporters may be keen to see him return in the summer to support Emil Riis and to fill the void that was created by Archer's return to Aston Villa last summer.

However, with more than a month left to go until the end of the campaign, the young forward believes it's too early to be speaking too much about his future at this point despite him being linked with a possible return to Preston.

He said: "We'll just have to wait and see. I am sure I'll speak to the staff. I can't really say. It's a bit too early, but we'll just have to wait and see.

"The boys are boss, honestly. I have just fitted straight in, from the first day. There are no bad eggs or anything like that.

"All the lads are well-knitted and for me to just come straight in and get on with them, is great for me."

The Verdict:

You can't not agree with Cannon because it won't be clear until the end of the season whether this would be a good switch for all parties again.

If the Toffees remain in the top flight, he may be better off remaining with Preston for now because's more likely to get far more game time there than he will at Goodison Park, especially with Ellis Simms in mind as well with the ex-Sunderland loanee available as an option to Sean Dyche.

For Preston, they will need to see him continue scoring consistently from now until the end of the season because there's no point trying to bring him back if he doesn't continue to thrive and show promising signs in Lancashire.

And in terms of Cannon, he may have other options on the table that he may want to look at in the summer. He will generate a decent amount of interest in him if he can keep getting himself on the scoresheet.

Game time has to come first for him though and if Lowe is prepared to guarantee him that, it may not be the worst decision for him to make a return, even if Dyche is prepared to use him in his first team at times.