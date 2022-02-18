20-y/o starts: The predicted Derby County XI to play Peterborough on Saturday

Derby County will be looking to bounce back from their heavy 4-1 defeat away at Middlesbrough this weekend as they play host to Peterborough United in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Rams’ collective confidence will have been somewhat dented by the defeat to Boro last time out and now it is up to Wayne Rooney to pick up his players and go again as they seek to close the gap further between them and the magic safety line in the second tier.

A victory for Derby on Saturday would see them move above the Posh on goal difference, whilst they would also close the gap on the teams just above the relegation zone providing that results across the league fall in their favour.

They take on a Peterborough United side who drew their crunch clash with Reading 0-0 on Wednesday night on what was a night of frustration for Darren Ferguson’s men.

Here we take you through our predicted Derby County starting eleven for this highly anticipated game at Pride Park.

Rooney is likely to make some changes for this game buy Ryan Allsop will certainly keep his place between the sticks.

Craig Forsyth, Lee Buchanan and Curtis Davies will be joined by Festy Ebosele as part of the back four in front of the goalkeeper.

Max Bird and Krystian Bielik will anchor the midfield, with the former no doubt being keen to build on his goal last weekend.

Louie Sibley should come in as the number 10, which means captain Tom Lawrence will switch to the left wing, with Jason Knight staying put on the right.

Up top Luke Plange will lead the line on his own in the continued absence of Colin Kazim-Richards.

It is set to be a highly charged game between these two relegation threatened sides at Pride Park.