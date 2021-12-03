20-y/o starts: The predicted Cardiff City XI to face Sheffield United this weekend

Cardiff City will be looking to pick up their second successive victory this weekend as they play host to Sheffield United in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

Last time out the Bluebirds tasted success on the road as they won 2-1 away at Luton Town thanks to goals from Rubin Colwill and Sean Morrison as the bounced back from the Hatters equalising through Jordan Clarke.

That result means that the Welsh side are now into 20th place in the league standings, with new boss Steve Morison looking to get his side rising up the table in the weeks ahead as they look to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.

This weekend they take on a Sheffield United side who have a sense of renewed confidence after Paul Heckingbottom was installed as their new manager following the sacking of Slavisa Jokanovic last month.

Here, we take you through our predicted Cardiff City starting eleven for their game against the Blades on Saturday.

Alex Smithies will once again take his place between the sticks for the Bluebirds as he seeks to keep his first league clean sheet of the season.

In defence Curtis Nelson, Morrison and Mark McGuinness should make up the back three as they seek to keep the likes of Billy Sharp and Rhian Brewster quiet for the opposition.

In the midfield four, Ryan Giles and Perry Ng will act as the advanced wing backs, whilst the central pairing of Joe Ralls and Marlon Pack should continue to keep the likes of Will Vaulks out of the starting line up.

Morison should once again go with a front three, with James Collins and Colwill playing in supporting roles alongside Kieffer Moore, with the latter sure to be keen to get back amongst the goals having only notched up four strikes so far in the league.