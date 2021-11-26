20-y/o starts: The predicted Bolton Wanderers XI to face Cheltenham on Saturday

Bolton Wanderers will be seeking to record a second win on the bounce this weekend as they play host to Cheltenham Town at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday.

The Trotters got back to winning ways last time out in Sky Bet League One as they dispatched of Doncaster Rovers 3-0 on home turf thanks to goals from Eoin Doyle, Elias Kachunga and George Thomason.

That result has seen the Lancashire side move up to 11th place in the league standings as they target an ascent into the play-off places under Ian Evatt.

Bolton face a Cheltenham side who have also experienced an uptake in form, with the Robins currently on a six game unbeaten run in all competitions heading into this weekend’s fixture.

Quiz: 30 questions about Bolton Wanderers’ best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 How many league goals did Eoin Doyle score last term? 17 18 19 20

Here, we take you through our predicted Bolton Wanderers starting eleven for their game against Cheltenham on Saturday.

Joel Dixon will once again be between the sticks for the Trotters as he seeks to keep another clean sheet at home in the league.

Declan John will be at left back, with Liam Gordon operating as a makeshift right back alongside Ricardo Santos and Will Aimson.

Kieran Lee and Thomason will act as a double pivot in front of the defence as they seek to provide support in both offensive and defensive situations.

The main changes for Wanderers will come in the wide areas, with top scorer Dapo Afolayan set to miss out through suspension, whilst Lloyd Isgrove has sustained a grade three hamstring tear, which means that both Xavier Amaechi

and Nathan Delfouneso should come in on the flanks.

Kachunga will once again act as a shadow striker, to Doyle, with the duo having linked up well against Doncaster at various points during the first hour before the latter’s withdrawal.

Elsewhere in the squad, Bolton could also welcome back Alex Baptiste from injury.