20-y/o Sheffield Wednesday star sets target ahead of new campaign

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Alex Hunt has expressed that his drive to play as many times as possible in the new campaign.

The 20-year-old had an eye-catching breakthrough season where he appeared several times and gave supporters something to get excited about, especially ahead of future years.

The Owls will start the season on -12 points after the deduction, although there is reason to believe that they can get out of the relegation zone, and Hunt is one of those reasons.

Hunt has stated his ambition for the new campaign but also suggested that he’s keen for more, despite a fairly good opening season in the first-team.

Speaking to the Sheffield Wednesday’s official website, Hunt said: “My ambition this season is to try and play as many times as I can, impress the manager and hopefully kick on from there.

“But I am never going to be happy with what I am doing because I always want more.”

The Verdict

Hunt is a player that will give a lot of the Owls supporters hope that they will have a bright future, as he’s certainly a player that will only improve in the coming years.

He could supply the spark that Wednesday have been missing over the past couple of campaigns and if the strikers in front of him created space, there’s no reason why Hunt couldn’t become a key player.

Wednesday will struggle to get out of the drop zone next season, but if they do fall short and get relegated then they must do everything they can to keep hold of their young talent.