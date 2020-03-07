20-y/o attacker gets his chance: The Blackburn Rovers XI Mowbray could name at Derby County

After a run of three straight draws, Blackburn Rovers will look to get back to winning ways on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Pride Park to face Derby County.

Having needed an injury-time equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw with Swansea City last time out, Blackburn go into the weekend eighth in the Championship table and three points off the top six, meaning they are still within touching distance of the play-off places.

Derby meanwhile start the weekend 13th in the table, eight points off the play-offs, following a 3-1 win away at Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday.

While one of Adam Armstrong’s many stunning strikes this season was enough to secure a 1-0 victory for Blackburn back at Ewood Park earlier this season, Derby have lost just two home league games this season, meaning this is still unlikely to be an easy task for Tony Mowbray’s side.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the starting lineup Mowbray could name to give his side the best possible chance of coming away from Pride Park with all three points on Sunday.

Having employed a 4-2-3-1 formation throughout the majority of the season so far, it is likely that Mowbray will use that system again at Pride Park on Saturday.

In goal, the increasingly impressive Brighton loanee Christian Walton looks well set to continue his run of playing every league game so far this season.

Ahead of him, with Darragh Lenihan still suspended and Derrick Williams still out through injury, it looks as though Mowbray will name the same back four as he did against Swansea, with right-back Ryan Nyambe partnering Tosin Adarabioyo in the centre of defence, while Elliott Bennett continues on the right-hand side of defence, and Amari’i Bell extends his long run in the side at left-back.

With Mowbray revealing in the aftermath of the Swansea game that the withdrawal of Lewis Travis had as much to do with the yellow card he had received as it did the knock he had picked up in the second half of that game, the 22-year-old ought to retain his place in the XI on Sunday.

After coming off the bench in place of Travis to score the 95th-minute goal that earned Rovers a point last time out, Bradley Johnson may feel that contribution is enough to earn him a starting spot this weekend, which could see Stewart Downing – whose quality of delivery remains crucial to Blackburn – pushed out wide to accommodate that.

Should that happen, it could be that Downing takes up a spot on the right of Rovers’ attacking midfield, given the game-changing influence that Ben Brereton has had when coming off the bench on the left of his side’s attack in the recent win over Hull and draw against Swansea, which surely has to earn him a start sooner rather than later.

Indeed, with Derby’s defence likely to be feeling the miles in their legs following their outing against Manchester United in the FA Cup on Thursday night, this could be the perfect opportunity to exploit the pace Brereton possesses right from the start, meaning Joe Rothwell and Dominic Samuel could be the two who drop out of the side.

Centrally, having responded to a rare opportunity in his natural centre forward position with his first home goal of the season against Swansea, Sam Gallagher ought to be well placed to retain that spot in the side on Sunday, meaning Adam Armstrong – another with the pace to trouble a tiring defence – may once again be used in a deeper number ten role at Pride Park.