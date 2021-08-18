20 successful dribbles, 13 times fouled – Coventry City midfielder continues to excel at Championship level

Coventry City secured a 1-0 victory away at Blackpool last night, with Viktor Gyokeres’ strike on the stroke of half time winning the three points for Mark Robins’ side.

It may have been the on loan Brighton striker who grabbed the headlines by scoring the winner, but Callum O’Hare put in another strong performance for The Sky Blues.

The 23-year-old, who won the club’s Player of the Season award last time out, scored three times and assisted eight during Coventry’s return to the second tier, with his vision and technical ability being two of the more prominent attributes that were on show.

The attacking midfielder has started this season in the same vein, and despite not registering a goal contribution as of yet, he has been extremely influential.

O’Hare spent a season on loan with The Sky Blues during their League one winning season two years ago. The deal was then made permanent in the summer of 2020, and he remains contracted to the club for another two years.

The graphic above shows just how effective O’Hare has been in the opening three games of the season. He has averaged four shots per game thus far, as he is seemingly trying to add goals to his game.

The young midfielder’s dribbling has always been integral to how he operates, with his low centre of gravity, and quick feet, helping him to complete 20 successful dribbles already this campaign.

This ability to get past players with ease means that he is prone to several fouls per game, and this season already, he has been fouled 13 times.

O’Hare has proved to be a real attacking threat over the years and is at his most dangerous when in and around the box, with his vision and intelligent running with the ball causing havoc for defences.

The 23-year-old has had 19 touches already in the penalty area this season, with a couple of those occurring when he created the equaliser during their opening day victory against Nottingham Forest.

If Coventry fans thought O’Hare emerged as a highly influential figure last season, then they are seemingly in for a treat. O’Hare accumulated an average expected goals figure of 0.22 during the 2020/21 campaign, compared to 0.42, as it stands after three games of this season.

