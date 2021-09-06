Wigan Athletic have enjoyed a strong start to the League One season after investing in their squad during the summer transfer window to try and mount a promotion push.

The Latics have managed to pick up ten points from a possible 15 in their opening five League One matches this season and that has left them in 4th place in the table at the moment.

Wigan were able to add three more important signings to their squad on transfer deadline day with the likes of Curtis Tilt, Jason Kerr and Joe Bennett arriving to further bolster the quality available to Leam Richardson.

It is vital now that Wigan continue where they left off before the international break when their campaign resumes against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

While we wait to see what happens in the next week leading up to that Doncaster clash, we created a quiz to test your knowledge on their start to the season so far. Can you get 20/20!

20 quiz questions about Wigan Athletic's 2021/22 season so far - Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Did Jordan Cousins make his Wigan Athletic debut in their opening day defeat at Sunderland – Yes or no? Yes No