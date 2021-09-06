20 quiz questions about Sunderland’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

Sunderland will hope to pick up from where they left off before the international break, as they prepare to face Accrington at the weekend.

The Black Cats sit top of the League One table after enjoying an excellent start to the season, with Lee Johnson getting a fine tune out of his players.

One thing Sunderland haven’t been able to do in recent seasons is find consistency in their results, so they will be hoping that that changes this time around.

Can you get full marks on this 2021/22 season quiz?

1 of 20 Who did Sunderland face on the opening day of the season? Wigan Oxford Burton Cheltenham