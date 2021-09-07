Stoke City have had a good start to the season, with Michael O’Neill’s side looking to push for promotion.

A productive transfer window will have pleased the Potters fans, and it’s now about kicking on and building on the promising first month of the campaign.

However, how much do Stoke fans remember about the start? Here we have put together a quiz that will test your knowledge on the games the Staffordshire side have played. Check it out and see how you do!

20 quiz questions about Stoke City's 2021/22 season so far - Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 How many goals did Stoke's first game have? 3 4 5 6