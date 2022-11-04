Wigan have endured a tough return to the Championship as they look to generate a run of form that will them survive in the second tier this season.

Until then though, here are 20 questions for you to answer about some of Wigan Athletic’s craziest ever results. Can you score 100%?

Give it a go below and make sure to share your scores on social media whether that be on Facebook or Twitter, so we can see how you get on!

20 quiz questions about some of Wigan Athletic’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 What was the score in the 2006 League Cup semi-final first leg v Arsenal? 1-0 W 1-1 D 2-1 W 1-0 L