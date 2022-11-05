20 quiz questions about some of Swansea City’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

Swansea City suffered defeat at the hands of Preston North End midweek to fall to 7th in the Championship table.

Despite a good run of results in recent weeks, one defeat in four games is all it took to take the team out of the play-off places.

Russell Martin’s side will need to earn some big results this season if they are to sustain a promotion challenge.

Take a trip down memory lane on some of the club’s craziest ever results by taking our latest quiz…

